Biden says Netanyahu’s approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a rift between the two allies
By TIA GOLDENBERG and WAFAA SHURAFA
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza a mistake. In remarks aired late Tuesday, Biden ramped up his criticism of Israel, demanding a cease-fire so that more aid be sent to Gaza. That widened a rift between the two staunch allies that has worsened as the war has dragged on. Biden has been an outspoken supporter of Israel’s war against Hamas since the militant group launched a deadly assault on Oct. 7, but in recent weeks his administration has taken a more stern line with Israel, rattling the countries’ decades-old alliance and deepening Israel’s international isolation over the war.