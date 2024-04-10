Big opposition win in South Korean parliament election poses setback to President Yoon

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s liberal opposition parties look set to win a landslide victory in Wednesday’s parliamentary election, vote counts showed. The result could make conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol a lame duck for his remaining three years in office. With most of the votes cast counted, the main opposition Democratic Party and its satellite party appears to have won a combined 175 seats in the 300-member National Assembly. Another small liberal opposition party was expected to win 12 seats. Yoon’s ruling People Power Party and its satellite party appears to have obtained 109 seats. The final official results were expected later Thursday.

