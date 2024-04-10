Forced evictions or free choice? Cambodia’s relocation of people from UNESCO site raises concerns

RUN TA EK, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s program to relocate people living on the famous Angkor archaeological site is drawing international concern over possible human rights abuses, while authorities maintain they’re doing nothing more than protecting the UNESCO World Heritage Site from illegal squatters. Caught in between are the thousands of families who have been moved from their homes to a new settlement called Run Ta Ek, where many say they are struggling to survive. Some 5,000 families have already been relocated and Cambodia expects to move another 5,000. UNESCO says it never asked for any families to be moved, and is stressing the “importance of full respect for human rights.”

