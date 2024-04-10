Investigators focus on electrical system of ship in Baltimore bridge collapse

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal safety investigators are focusing on the electrical power system of the massive container ship that veered off course and crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge last month. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said her agency is gathering data with assistance from Hyundai, the manufacturer of equipment in the ship’s engine room. She said investigators have also requested assistance to examine its circuit breakers. Homendy testified Wednesday morning during a Senate committee hearing on her nomination to continue serving as board chair for a second term. She said the board’s preliminary report on the crash will likely be released early next month.

