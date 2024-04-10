Italy opens new slander trial against Amanda Knox. She was exonerated 8 years ago in friend’s murder

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — A Florence appeals court on Wednesday opens a new slander trial against Amanda Knox based on a 2016 European Court of Human Rights decision that her rights were violated during a long night of questioning into the murder of her British roommate without a lawyer and official translator. Italy’s highest Cassation Court in November threw out the slander conviction, the only remaining guilty verdict against Knox after the same court definitively threw out convictions for 21-year-old Meredith Kercher’s 2007 murder against Knox and her former Italian boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, eight years ago. The slander charge stems from Knox’s accusation against the Congolese owner of a bar where she worked part-time during an overnight interrogation in the Perugia police station

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.