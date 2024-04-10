Local teen raises funds for friend after cancer diagnosis
When Palm Desert High School freshman Henry Maclean learned about his friend Alex's cancer diagnosis, he wanted to do something to help.
In March, Alex was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer.
"If you know Alex, you would know he’s the sweetest, most kind-hearted kid ever. In the midst of all this, Alex’s only worry is the financial burden his parents will have to carry," reads a GoFundMe created to help Alex with medical bills.
The two friends had met through the youth development organization "First Tee Coachella Valley."
With the group, Henry helped to plan a lemonade fundraiser this past weekend.
Henry's mother told News Channel 3 that the event was a huge success, raising more than $2000 to help with Alex's medical bills.
Alex's family is also raising money through a GoFundMe page.