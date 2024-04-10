Skip to Content
News

Local teen raises funds for friend after cancer diagnosis

By
today at 7:17 PM
Published 7:16 PM

When Palm Desert High School freshman Henry Maclean learned about his friend Alex's cancer diagnosis, he wanted to do something to help. 

In March, Alex was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer. 

"If you know Alex, you would know he’s the sweetest, most kind-hearted kid ever. In the midst of all this, Alex’s only worry is the financial burden his parents will have to carry," reads a GoFundMe created to help Alex with medical bills.

The two friends had met through the youth development organization "First Tee Coachella Valley."  

With the group, Henry helped to plan a lemonade fundraiser this past weekend. 

Henry's mother told News Channel 3 that the event was a huge success, raising more than $2000 to help with Alex's medical bills. 

Alex's family is also raising money through a GoFundMe page

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content