Russia puts more Kremlin critics on a wanted list as its crackdown on dissent reaches new levels

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Russian authorities have put more Kremlin critics on a wanted list as its crackdown against dissent reaches unprecedented levels since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine more than two years ago. Independent Russian news outlet Mediazona reports that it found women’s rights activist Darya Serenko and prominent journalist and author Mikhail Zygar in the Interior Ministry’s database of individuals wanted on criminal charges. The entries don’t specify the charges or when they were added to the list. Both Serenko and Zygar have long left Russia.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.