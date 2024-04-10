Russia’s second attempt to launch a heavy-lift rocket from Far East is aborted

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s second attempt to test-launch a new heavy-lift rocket from its Far Eastern space complex has been aborted. The launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from the Vostochny spaceport was canceled about two minutes before its planned time of 0900 GMT Wednesday. State news agency RIA-Novosti said the cause was failure of the pressurization system of the oxidizer tank of the central block of the rocket. National space agency Roscosmos said another launch attempt will be postponed for at least one day. The first attempt on Tuesday also failed because the automatic safety system registered a flaw in the oxidizer tank pressurization system.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.