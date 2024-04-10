Speaker Johnson to meet with Trump, offers Marjorie Taylor Greene advisory role as own job teeters

WASHINGTON (AP) — With his job on the line, House Speaker Mike Johnson is dashing to Florida to meet with Donald Trump this week. He has also offered far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a seat on his own “kitchen cabinet” advisory group. Facing the threat of an ouster, the Republican speaker is drawing close to the “Make America Great Again” forces that now dominate the GOP. The sudden moves Wednesday come as the House was thrown into turmoil, unable to pass a national security surveillance bill that Trump wanted killed. A Trump campaign official says the meeting is set for Friday at the presumed Republican presidential nominee’s Mar-a-Lago club. The new Republican speaker was once a Trump skeptic but became a key supporter.

By LISA MASCARO, JILL COLVIN and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

