State dinner for Japan attracts top figures from business, politics and even an ex-president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top figures from business, sports and politics — including an ex-president — turned up for a lavish state dinner honoring Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The White House on Wednesday served up a maximum dose of pomp to honor the close U.S. ally. Bill and Hillary Clinton were on familiar turf for the event. The former president declared it felt great to be back before casting an appreciative eye at a portrait of his wife from her days as first lady that was on display nearby. Guests in bright spring colors chatted politics and talked shop as they strolled in on a warm spring evening.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.