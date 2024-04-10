Why is the EPA regulating PFAS and what are these ‘forever chemicals’?

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits on certain types of PFAS chemicals in drinking water. PFAS is a large family of chemicals and they’ve been used to make nonstick pans and waterproof clothing over many decades. Scientific evidence of their harms, however, has accumulated in recent years. As a result, the EPA imposed strict limits on certain common types of PFAS in drinking water. Environmental and health advocates praised the move, saying it’ll make a big impact on public health. Utility groups, however, are skeptical that the rule’s benefits can match its massive, multi-billion dollar cost. They are also worry about complicated problems with implementation.

