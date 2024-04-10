Why is the EPA regulating PFAS and what are these ‘forever chemicals’?
By MICHAEL PHILLIS
Associated Press
The Environmental Protection Agency announced new limits on certain types of PFAS chemicals in drinking water. PFAS is a large family of chemicals and they’ve been used to make nonstick pans and waterproof clothing over many decades. Scientific evidence of their harms, however, has accumulated in recent years. As a result, the EPA imposed strict limits on certain common types of PFAS in drinking water. Environmental and health advocates praised the move, saying it’ll make a big impact on public health. Utility groups, however, are skeptical that the rule’s benefits can match its massive, multi-billion dollar cost. They are also worry about complicated problems with implementation.