2 Philippine navy pilots killed after a training helicopter crashes near a public market and homes
BY JIM GOMEZ
Associated Press
CAVITE, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine navy training helicopter has crashed near a seaside city, killing the two pilots on board and narrowly missing a fruit market and neighborhood, where some horrified residents ran for their lives. Nobody on the ground was injured when the Robinson R22 helicopter crashed on Thursday near early-morning marketgoers and residents in Cavite City, 13 miles south of Manila. Military spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla said the cause of the crash was not immediately known, but the two pilots had “executed emergency procedures.” Several residents expressed relief that the helicopter did not hit their homes or the nearby market, which was starting to draw a crowd after daybreak.