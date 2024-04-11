A bus carrying pilgrims crashes in southwest Pakistan, killing 17 people and injuring 16

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani official says a bus crash has killed 17 people and injured 16 others in the country’s southwest. They were travelling to a revered religious site in Baluchistan late Wednesday, the first day of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations and a public holiday in Pakistan, according to a spokesperson for the provincial government. The driver lost control of the bus in Las Bela district, 25 kilometers from the shrine the pilgrims were heading to. Those in a serious condition, some 15 people, were shifted to a hospital in Karachi, in neighboring Sindh province.

