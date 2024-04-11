AP WAS THERE: OJ Simpson’s slow-speed chase

The first week of the O.J. Simpson case in mid-June 1994 moved quickly, with reporters racing to reach the news. The only thing that was slow was The Chase. The football great had been accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend, and there he was on live television, in the back of his friend’s white Ford Bronco with a gun to his head. The freeway was like a parade — with the police, media and fans following “The Juice.” There were crowds on the overpasses, signs, cheers and fists punching the air as the pursuit unfolded. After Simpson died Wednesday at 76, the AP is making available the story wrapping up all the developments from The Chase.

