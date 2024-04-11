Breaking from routine with a mini sabbatical or ‘adult gap year’ can be rejuvenating

If you daydream about getting a break from stress, you might picture a restful week of vacation or a long weekend away. But some folks have found ways to take longer or more varied time away from the routine. Maybe it’s extended leave from a job. Or just working remotely somewhere new to experience a different lifestyle. Call them mini sabbaticals, adult gap years or just gap months. A group called the Sabbatical Project says extended breaks can help individuals and companies alike by reducing employee exhaustion. And some who have done it say it doesn’t have to be expensive. Some continue working, while others suggest find housesitting gigs or house-swapping, or staying with friends or at hostels while traveling.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.