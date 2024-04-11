Fiery debate over proposed shield law leads to rare censure in Maine House
By DAVID SHARP
Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Debate over a bill that would protect health care workers who provide abortion and gender-affirming care from out-of-state lawsuits is off to a fiery start in the Maine Legislature. There were emotional recriminations Wednesday evening including one lawmaker asserting that a mass shooting and recent storms were God’s revenge for “immoral” laws adopted in Maine. The Democratic-led chamber advanced the legislation on an 80—70 vote in the House. On Thursday, the Maine House formally censured two lawmakers for their comments. The Senate gave approval Thursday but more votes are required.