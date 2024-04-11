Freight railroads ask courts to throw out new rule requiring two-person crews on trains

Four railroads have asked federal appeals courts to throw out a new rule that would require two-person train crews in most circumstances. The identical challenges were filed this week in appellate courts across the country. They call the Federal Railroad Administration’s new rule arbitrary, capricious and an illegal abuse of discretion. The rail industry has long opposed such a rule. They say safety data doesn’t support it and crew size should be determined by negotiations. But regulators and unions argue that there are clear safety benefits to having two people operating trains because they can keep each other alert and the conductor can respond immediately to any problems.

