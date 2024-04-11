Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says she won’t run again, setting up fight for control

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley says she won’t seek another term next year, setting up a high-stakes fight for control of the battleground state’s highest court. Bradley, who is part of the court’s 4-3 liberal majority, said in a statement Thursday that she’s confident she could win a fourth 10-year term but that it is time to “pass the torch.” Her term will end July 31, 2025, and the election will take place next April. Liberals hold a majority thanks to Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s victory in 2023 over former Justice Dan Kelly. Since then, the court has made several key rulings, including a December decision overturning Republican-drawn maps of the state’s legislative districts.

