Officer injured after fire spreads to fence, power pole in Desert Hot Springs

A law enforcement officer suffered an injury after a fire that spread to a fence and power pole in Desert Hot Springs Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on the 13000 block of Cactus Drive, near Ironwood Drive.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson told News Channel 3 that it was an outside fire that spread to a fence near a Chicken Coop.

The fire also spread to a power pole, Southern California Edison is evaluating the pole to examine whether it was damaged.

The injured officer was evaluated at the scene. They were transported to the hospital with minor injuries as a precaution.