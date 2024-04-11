Police official is shot to death in Mexico’s troubled resort of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of traffic police has been shot to death in Mexico’s troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco. The city government said Thursday that gunmen killed Eduardo Chávez, the head of municipal traffic police. The assailants opened fire on Chávez on a street relatively far away from the resort’s beaches. It was the latest incident of deadly gang violence in Acapulco, which is still struggling to recover after being hit by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October. Otis left at least 52 dead and destroyed or damaged most hotels. Tourists have begun trickling back into the resort.

