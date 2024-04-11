Project to shore up Pompeii yields stunning black banquet hall, with frescoes of Trojan War figures
ROME (AP) — Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii have uncovered a sumptuous banquet hall decorated with intricately frescoed mythological characters inspired by the Trojan War. The banquet hall was used for refined entertaining and features black walls, a technique that prevented the smoke from oil lamps to be seen.The hall was uncovered as part of a project to shore up the areas dividing the excavated and unexcavated parts of Pompeii. The ancient city near Naples was destroyed in 79 A.D. when nearby Mt. Vesuvius erupted.