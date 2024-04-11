Skip to Content
Sexual assaults rise in Central African Republic. Wagner, bandits and even peacekeepers are blamed

Published 11:38 PM

By SAM MEDNICK and JEAN FERNAND KOENA
Associated Press

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Sexual assaults and other cases of gender-based violence are rising in Central African Republic. The alleged attackers include everyone from Wagner mercenaries to bandits to United Nations peacekeepers. Reasons include ongoing conflict in one of the world’s most volatile countries, a weak legal system and the stigma of speaking up. Reported cases have jumped from about 9,200 in 2020 to about 25,500. And yet international funding for Central African Republic has dropped, with gender-based violence receiving some of the least support. Donor fatigue and multiple global crises are part of the reason for cuts in funding.

Associated Press

