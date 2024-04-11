Spain to deport dozens of Bolivians whose false visas held up cruise ship in Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Spain on Thursday will deport more than 60 Bolivians who arrived last week by cruise ship in the northeastern port of Barcelona but were not allowed to disembark because their visas were false. The plane will be paid for by the company that owns the ship in which they arrived from Brazil. Four members of a family with Spanish relatives will be allowed to enter Spain. The Bolivians’ visa problems meant that the cruise ship with more than 1,000 passengers was stuck for two days in Barcelona.

