Sudan’s war began a year ago. Children are among its most fragile survivors

METCHE CAMP, Chad (AP) — The war in Sudan began a year ago. Here in a camp for tens of thousands of people who have fled into neighboring Chad, the anniversary is marked by near starvation. Many people here fled the fighting in Sudan’s vast western region of Darfur, where attacks by the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians have revived memories of genocide. The United Nations says close to 9 million people have fled their homes. Thousands have been killed in a conflict overshadowed by the ones in Gaza and Ukraine. Aid organizations say women and children are bearing the worst of the conflict.

By PATRICIA SIMON and RICARDO GARCIA VILANOVA Associated Press

