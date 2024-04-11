US airlines ask the Biden administration not to approve additional flights between the US and China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The biggest U.S. airlines and their unions are asking the Biden administration to stop approving more flights to the United States by Chinese airlines. They say the U.S. needs to take a stand against what they call “anti-competitive” policies that China imposes on U.S. airlines. A trade group for big U.S. airlines and three major airline unions detailed their position in a letter Thursday to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The number of flights between China and the U.S. has been rising, but U.S. airlines say they operate at a disadvantage because of policies set by China’s government.

