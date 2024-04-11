What to know about the real estate tycoon sentenced to death in Vietnam’s largest fraud case

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese real estate tycoon has been sentenced to death in the country’s biggest ever financial fraud case. It’s a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation. Truong My Lan is a high-profile businesswoman who chaired a sprawling company that developed luxury apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls. She was arrested in 2022 and charged with fraud amounting to $12.5 billion. That’s nearly 3% of the country’s 2022 GDP. Death sentences are not uncommon in Vietnam, but it is rare in financial crime cases and for someone this well known.

