Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects recall effort targeting Republican leader
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission has rejected a petition seeking to force a recall election of the state’s top elected Republican, who has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump. Trump backers angry with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos launched the recall effort. They cited his refusal to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state in 2020. The elections commission voted 5-0 to reject the recall effort Thursday. Commissioners said it was clear that not enough signatures required under state law to trigger a recall election had been collected. Recall organizers have launched a second petition drive seeking a recall.