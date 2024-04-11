Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects recall effort targeting Republican leader

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s bipartisan elections commission has rejected a petition seeking to force a recall election of the state’s top elected Republican, who has drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump. Trump backers angry with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos launched the recall effort. They cited his refusal to decertify President Joe Biden’s narrow win in the state in 2020. The elections commission voted 5-0 to reject the recall effort Thursday. Commissioners said it was clear that not enough signatures required under state law to trigger a recall election had been collected. Recall organizers have launched a second petition drive seeking a recall.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.