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Local Forecast

Just below seasonal for Father’s Day as warming trend begins

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Published 3:36 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's been a rather pleasant stretch of cooler-than-usual weather over the past few days! Highs have been running about 3 to 5 degrees below seasonal (which sits at 105°F). We'll still be a hair below that mark for Father's Day – which happens to coincide with the first day of summer – as hotter weather approaches in the coming days!

So far, it's been much drier than it was last weekend. That's helped things feel a bit more comfortable. We have no monsoonal moisture concerns this weekend. Dew point temperatures will remain in the 30s and 40s.

It'll feel great (for the desert) if you're planning on celebrating dad tomorrow. With temperatures just below seasonal, opt for earlier in the morning if you'll be outdoors. We'll warm through the 90s through brunch and past the century mark just after lunchtime.

Daytime highs tomorrow look to be near 104°F in Palm Springs, which would place us a degree below seasonal.

Warming continues through midweek. Temperatures should peak Wednesday/Thursday, with highs above 110°F. If we make it to 112°F, that'll mark the hottest temperature so far this year. Temperatures ease somewhat looking ahead to next weekend.

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You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Gavin Nguyen

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