3 teenagers suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack arrested in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors say three teenagers suspected of planning an Islamic extremist attack have been arrested in western Germany. They said the two girls aged 15 and 16 and a 15-year-old boy come from various parts of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous. They were arrested after a court issued warrants over the Easter weekend. Prosecutors say they are suspected of having declared themselves prepared to carry out an “Islamist-motivated terror attack” and planning such an attack. They didn’t specify how advanced the plans were, and said they couldn’t give further details because of the suspects’ young age and the ongoing investigation.

