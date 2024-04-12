A Palestinian is killed as Israeli settlers rampage in his village and troops fire on stone-throwers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian health officials and an Israeli rights group say dozens of Israeli settlers have rampaged through a village in the West Bank, opening fire and setting cars and homes on fire. The military said troops rushed in and fired on villagers throwing stones. Palestinian health officials said one Palestinian was killed and 25 were wounded. An Israeli rights group says the settlers stormed the village Friday while searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from their settlement. Meanwhile, Israel says it is stepping up aid efforts to the Gaza Strip as it faces increasing pressure from the United States to stanch a humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

By JACK JEFFREY and JULIA FRANKEL Associated Press

