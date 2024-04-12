Commercial vehicle crashes into Texas Department of Public Safety office, multiple people injured

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A commercial vehicle crashed into a Texas Department of Public Safety office in a rural town west of Houston, seriously injuring several people. Texas DPS officials say in a social media post on X that the crash happened Friday at the agency’s office in Brenham, Texas. That’s located about 75 miles west of Houston. Officials say there are reports of multiple serious injuries but did not specify how many people were affected or the extent of the injuries. They also requested people avoid the area to clear the way for responding medical personnel.

