EU, Britain and Spain to hold more talks on post-Brexit status of Gibraltar

MADRID (AP) — British and Spanish foreign ministers will meet in Brussels for another round of talks over the status of the disputed territory of Gibraltar following Britain’s exit from the European Union. Spanish minister José Manuel Albares says that while the meeting Friday with Britain’s David Cameron may not be the final day he was optimistic of an agreement. All sides are eager to clinch a deal before European elections in June. Britain left the European Union in 2020 with the relationship between Gibraltar and the bloc unresolved. Talks on a deal have made halting progress during 18 rounds of negotiations. Gibraltar, on Spain’s southern tip, was ceded to Britain in 1713, but Spain maintains its sovereignty claim.

By CIARÁN GILES and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.