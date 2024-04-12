‘HELP’ sign on beach points rescuers to men stuck nine days on remote Pacific atoll

The U.S. Coast Guard says three men stranded on an uninhabited Pacific atoll survived for over a week before being rescued. The fishermen got in trouble after their boat hit a coral reef and took on water. They spelled out “HELP” with palm fronds on a beach, enabling Coast Guard and Navy aviators to pinpoint them on the remote island 1,800 miles east of the Philippines. The planes dropped rescue kits and a radio the men used to report they were thirsty but all right. A Coast Guard ship reunited them with their families Tuesday, nine days after they set out from home.

