New York county loses bid to prevent state legal challenge of its ban on female transgender athletes
By PHILIP MARCELO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit brought by a county outside New York City that has banned transgender players from women’s and girls’ teams. State Attorney General Letitia James said Friday that U.S. District Court Judge Nusrat Choudhury dismissed Nassau County’s lawsuit, which sought to prevent her office from taking legal action against the county ban. The judge earlier this month had denied the Long Island county’s request for a temporary restraining order against James’ office. Following the ruling, the Democrat repeated her calls for the county to rescind the ban. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said he will appeal.