Officer who fatally shot Kawaski Trawick 5 years ago won’t be disciplined, police commissioner says

NEW YORK (AP) — Two New York City police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Kawaski Trawick inside his Bronx apartment five years ago will not face internal discipline. The city’s police commissioner, Edward Caban, announced his decision Friday, writing in a statement that the officers “acted within the law” in the lead-up to the 32-year-old’s death. Trawick was an aspiring dancer who was shot in his own home in 2019 after calling 911. Body-camera footage showed police entering Trawick’s home and finding him holding a knife. Trawick told the officers he was using it for cooking. When he stepped forward, an officer hit him with a Taser and then fired his gun, killing him. His parents said in a joint statement that the decision not to impose discipline was “disgraceful.”

