One-fourth of people dropped from Medicaid still aren’t insured, survey shows

A new survey shows that almost a quarter of people who have been dropped from Medicaid during post-pandemic eligibility reviews are still uninsured. High costs also are preventing many from getting on another plan. That’s according to a survey of 1,227 adults by KFF. The health policy nonprofit also says more than 20 million people have lost federal health insurance coverage since the provision that stopped states from dropping people from Medicaid during the pandemic ended in March 2023. Fifty-six percent of people who were dropped said in the survey they put off needed medical care.

