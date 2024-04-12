Pope will travel to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore in longest trip of papacy
By NICOLE WINFIELD and NINIEK KARMINI
Associated Press
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis will visit Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore in September. It’s the longest trip of Francis’ papacy and will surely test his health, stamina and mobility. The Vatican confirmed the Sept. 2-13 visit on Friday. Francis is 87 and had part of one lung removed as a young man. He had to cancel a planned visit to Dubai late last year after he came down with a bad case of bronchitis. He suffered from respiratory problems all winter and had to curtail his participation in Holy Week events to save his energy for Easter.