Sawfish rescued in Florida as biologists try to determine why the ancient fish are dying

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A large sawfish that showed signs of distress has been rescued by wildlife officials in the Florida Keys, where more than three dozen of the endangered fish have died for unexplained reasons in recent months. The 11-foot smalltooth sawfish was seen swimming in circles near Cudjoe Key. It was taken to Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota, where it is being rehabilitated. The unprecedented rescue is part of an “emergency response” as Florida wildlife officials try to address an unprecedented die-off of sawfish. The species is related to sharks and rays and has lived virtually unchanged for millions of years.

