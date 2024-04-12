Transitional council in Haiti to choose new leaders is formally established amid gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A transitional council tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet has been formally established as gangs tighten their grip on the troubled Caribbean country. Friday’s announcement is expected to trigger the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. He promised to step down once the council was created. Henry did not immediately issue a comment following publication of the decree creating the council in a gazette published by Haiti’s government. The official creation comes exactly a month after Caribbean leaders announced plans to help form a nine-member council, with seven members awarded voting powers.

By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.