Transitional council in Haiti to choose new leaders is formally established amid gang violence
By EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A transitional council tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet has been formally established as gangs tighten their grip on the troubled Caribbean country. Friday’s announcement is expected to trigger the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. He promised to step down once the council was created. Henry did not immediately issue a comment following publication of the decree creating the council in a gazette published by Haiti’s government. The official creation comes exactly a month after Caribbean leaders announced plans to help form a nine-member council, with seven members awarded voting powers.