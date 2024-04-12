Trump gives support to embattled Speaker Mike Johnson at pivotal Mar-a-Lago meet

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump has given his support to embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson during a visit to the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Trump said Johnson was doing a “very good job” and the Republican presumptive presidential nominee called the efforts to oust the speaker “unfortunate.” Friday’s trip was a rite of passage as Johnson positions himself, and his GOP majority, side-by-side with the indicted ex-president. The two announced new legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote in elections. But the trip itself was significant — Johnson needs Trump to temper hard-line Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threats to evict him from office. And Trump enjoys the imprimatur of official Washington dashing to Florida to embrace his comeback bid for the White House,

By LISA MASCARO and JILL COLVIN Associated Press

