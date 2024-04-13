Biden wins more delegates in Wyoming and Alaska as he heads toward Democratic nomination

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — President Joe Biden has nudged further ahead in the Democratic nomination for reelection by winning the party contests in Wyoming and Alaska. As two of the least populated states, Alaska and Wyoming play small roles in both intraparty and general election voting in presidential election years. Biden effectively clinched the Democratic nomination on March 12 with the Georgia primary and is now all but certain to face former President Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in November.

By BECKY BOHRER and MEAD GRUVER Associated Press

