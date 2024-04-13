Fishermen spot boat with 20 corpses floating off the coast of northeastern Brazil, reports say

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Local news reports say a small boat full of decomposing corpses has been spotted by fishermen off Brazil’s northeastern coast. Brazil’s Attorney General’s office said Saturday in a statement that it has dispatched a forensics team to the area to determine where the bodies and the boat came from. “Some reports say there could be up to 20 corpses” in the boat, the Attorney General’s office said in a statement. The office announced it is opening a criminal and a civil investigation into the incident. The boat was floating off the coast of the state of Para in a remote location about 300 kilometers (185 miles) from the state capital Belem.

