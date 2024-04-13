Homicide suspect kills himself after fleeing through 3 states, authorities say

CUSTER, S.D. (AP) — Authorities said they’re investigating a case of domestic violence that ended with a man dead and a woman injured in South Dakota, and the suspect fleeing through Wyoming before killing himself in Colorado. Custer County deputies responded to a report of a homicide around 9:45 p.m. Friday at a home near Custer in South Dakota. They found a man dead there, while a woman who was assaulted in the incident drove herself to a hospital. Larimer County deputies eventually forced the suspect’s pickup truck to stop in northern Colorado. Authorities say he shot himself Saturday and died at the scene.

