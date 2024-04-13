More than 40 people still stranded the day after a deadly cable car accident in Turkey

ISTANBUL (AP) — More than 40 people remain stranded in cable cars high above a mountain in southern Turkey, 19 hours after one pod hit a pole and burst open, killing one person and injuring seven. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Tunektepe cable car just outside the Mediterranean city of Antalya during the busy Eid al-Fitr holiday. Operations to rescue the stranded people continued throughout the night. The director of the search and rescue agency said 128 people had been rescued but 43 remained suspended in the air on Saturday. He said that they hoped to complete rescue operations before dark.

