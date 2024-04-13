River barges break loose in Pittsburgh, causing damage and closing bridge

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh officials say a large group of river barges broke loose from a mooring and floated down the Ohio River, damaging a marina and prompting at least one bridge closure. Pittsburgh Public Safety says police, fire and emergency medical services responded late Friday. There were no reports of injuries after the 26 barges broke free, including 23 loaded with dried cargo. The city says there were no hazardous materials involved. A marina was reported to have sustained damage. The area had been hit by flooding after heavy rains Thursday.

