Robert F. Kennedy Jr. convenes hundreds in Iowa to try for access to November ballot
By HANNAH FINGERHUT
Associated Press
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has launched a one-day blitz to gain access to the state’s presidential ballot as an independent candidate. Whether he succeeded is an outstanding question. Kennedy attempted to qualify by holding a convention with at least 500 eligible Iowa voters representing at least 25 counties. Before adjourning the convention Saturday, chair Dave Owen announced that 686 delegates representing more than 35 counties in Iowa were in attendance, figures that could not immediately be verified. Kennedy and his allies are working to secure a ballot line in all 50 states as they mount a bid that has worried allies of both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump about losing enough votes to swing the election.