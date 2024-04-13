Search continues in Maine as officer is charged with lying about taking missing person to hospital

WASHBURN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say an officer accused of lying about a missing-person case has been charged with several crimes. They include falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital. Court records indicate Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records and two other charges. The charges stem from the case of Erik Foote. Cole says he dropped off Foote at a convenience store. Police say Cole later falsified a logbook to show he took the man to a hospital but there is no hospital record to support the claim. Cole has declined to comment.

