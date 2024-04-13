Trump goes after the judge and prosecutors in his hush money case in last rally before trial begins
By JOSH BOAK and JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press
SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump lit into New York prosecutors and the criminal hush money case they brought against him during his last rally before what he called a “communist show trial” begins Monday. Trump spoke on Saturday as Israel was fighting off a retaliatory drone attack from Iran that threatened to tip into a regional war in the Middle East. After a short mention of the attack, which he claimed wouldn’t have happened if he were president, Trump turned to an extended tirade against his own legal troubles.