Trump goes after the judge and prosecutors in his hush money case in last rally before trial begins

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump lit into New York prosecutors and the criminal hush money case they brought against him during his last rally before what he called a “communist show trial” begins Monday. Trump spoke on Saturday as Israel was fighting off a retaliatory drone attack from Iran that threatened to tip into a regional war in the Middle East. After a short mention of the attack, which he claimed wouldn’t have happened if he were president, Trump turned to an extended tirade against his own legal troubles.

By JOSH BOAK and JONATHAN J. COOPER Associated Press

