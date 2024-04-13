Skip to Content
News

Trump goes after the judge and prosecutors in his hush money case in last rally before trial begins

By
New
Published 6:23 PM

By JOSH BOAK and JONATHAN J. COOPER
Associated Press

SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump lit into New York prosecutors and the criminal hush money case they brought against him during his last rally before what he called a “communist show trial” begins Monday. Trump spoke on Saturday as Israel was fighting off a retaliatory drone attack from Iran that threatened to tip into a regional war in the Middle East. After a short mention of the attack, which he claimed wouldn’t have happened if he were president, Trump turned to an extended tirade against his own legal troubles.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content