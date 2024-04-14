AI-generated fashion models could bring more diversity to the industry – or leave it with less

CHICAGO (AP) — AI fashion modeling is on the rise but its use has complicated implications for diversity. AI models significantly reduce a company’s labor costs. And AI modeling agencies can render fashion models of all races, genders and sizes with the click of a finger. But while online shoppers may see themselves better represented, consumer transparency and trust could be at risk since it’s up to companies to be transparent and ethical about deploying the technology. Real-life models of color, who have historically faced higher barriers to entry, may also be put out of work.

