At least 14 dead and 3 missing as landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island

TANA TORAJA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say torrential rains have triggered landslides on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, killing at least 14 people and leaving three others missing. Tons of mud fell from surrounding hills onto four houses just before midnight Saturday in the Tana Toraja district of South Sulawesi province, a local police chief said. He said a family gathering was being held in one of the affected houses. Rescuers by Sunday afternoon had recovered at least 11 bodies in Makale village and three in South Makale, and were still searching for three others who were reportedly still missing, including a 3-year-old girl. Downed communications lines, bad weather and unstable soil were hampering the rescue efforts.

